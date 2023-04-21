WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 164,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 42,649 shares.The stock last traded at $61.56 and had previously closed at $61.67.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

