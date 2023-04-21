Wolfe Research Upgrades Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Western Union Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

