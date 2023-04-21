WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $12.50

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.06 million and $12.50 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.028418 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.