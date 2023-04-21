X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 8,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 793,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

