XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $709,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $709,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,016,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 109,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

