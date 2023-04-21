Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.09

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.09 and traded as high as $30.04. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 10,589 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (CN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a broad, cap-weighted index that’s inclusive of all Chinese shares, regardless of their exchange listing location. CN was launched on Apr 30, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

