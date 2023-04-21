XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $834,642.71 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,262.18 or 1.00013435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00493176 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $908,604.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

