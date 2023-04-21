Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Now Covered by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

