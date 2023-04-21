ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $19.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 1,355,949 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 129.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 66.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

