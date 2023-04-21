Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.