10,947 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.06. 897,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,734. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.