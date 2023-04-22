10,960 Shares in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 124,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VIXM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,341 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

