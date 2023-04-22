16,486 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.