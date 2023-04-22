16,486 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teradata Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Insider Transactions at Teradata
In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.
Teradata Profile
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.