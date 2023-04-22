180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 12,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $264,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Degree Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

