180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 12,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $264,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.