26,503 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX opened at $19.07 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $35.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

