30,000 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,769,000 after purchasing an additional 360,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

