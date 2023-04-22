3,143 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 7,335,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

