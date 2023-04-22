321 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $903.81. The stock had a trading volume of 273,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $846.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $912.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

