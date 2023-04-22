3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

3D Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

DDD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 897,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,431.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 1,516,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 537,316 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 393,216 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

