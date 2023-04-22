4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,279.43

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,279.43 ($52.96) and traded as high as GBX 4,485 ($55.50). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,430 ($54.82), with a volume of 31,590 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($59.40) to GBX 5,300 ($65.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,636.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,286.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,814.98%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

