5,880 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

