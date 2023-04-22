6,541 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

