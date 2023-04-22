745 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $15.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $719.23. The company had a trading volume of 305,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $728.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

