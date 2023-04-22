766 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.99. The stock had a trading volume of 847,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,630. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

