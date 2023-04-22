9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

