9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 453 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

CB stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

