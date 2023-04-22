9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

AMD opened at $88.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

