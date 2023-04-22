9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have commented on COP. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.