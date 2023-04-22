9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.