9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

