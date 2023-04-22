9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PXD opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

