9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $241.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

