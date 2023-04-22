9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $903.81 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $912.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $846.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.