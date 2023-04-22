9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $180.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.