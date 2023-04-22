9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.46 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.