9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Shell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.46 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

