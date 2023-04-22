9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $386.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.44 and a 200-day moving average of $408.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

