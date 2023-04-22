9,573 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 223,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,558. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

