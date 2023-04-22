984,938 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 984,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,904,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 0.74% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

