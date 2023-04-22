Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $123.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.