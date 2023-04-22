Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,302,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,021,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,002 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.