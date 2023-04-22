ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Hits $71.52 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.14 million and $71.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,675.99 or 1.00049229 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002114 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $76.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.