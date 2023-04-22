ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 421,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.88.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

