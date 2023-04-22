Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.63.

Acushnet stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476 in the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $16,261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $7,062,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,289,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

