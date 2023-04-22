AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,978 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.64% of AdaptHealth worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 101,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 1,222,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,159,431.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,185,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

