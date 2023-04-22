Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 356,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 121,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,240,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QLD opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

