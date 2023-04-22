Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

RL opened at $115.11 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

