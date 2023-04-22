Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

