Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,610,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 96,632 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,993,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

SDS opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

