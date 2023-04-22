Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.